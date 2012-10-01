Lake Sunapee VNA Hosts “Small Plates for a Big Cause”
Tuesday, September 12 at 5:30 PM
The Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice’s annual summer party is on Tuesday, September 12 at 5:30 PM at the New London Historical Society, featuring Tapas (yummy small plate selections from area chefs), sangria bar, music, and more.
Bring friends, family, or colleagues to a festive relaxed evening while helping to sustain vital home health care and hospice for our community.
Tickets are $75; Sponsorships, which include tickets, are available at several levels and are so important to the event’s success. For tickets and information contact Cathy Raymond at 603-526-4077 or craymond@nulllakesunapeevna.org.