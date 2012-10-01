Small Fruit Production Essentials Workshop

Monday, September 11 at 7 PM

Press Release

Jeremy DeLisle, Field Specialist at the Merrimack County Extension office and a member of the Fruit and Vegetable team will offer a free informative presentation on growing small fruit for the home gardener. In this talk, Jeremy will cover the essential considerations for wise selection, establishment, cultivation, and continued care of a variety of small fruits well suited to our local growing conditions.

The workshop is from 7 to 8:30 PM at the Boscawen Municipal Complex, 116 North Main Street, 4th Floor, Boscawen, New Hampshire. Sign-in will be from 6:45 – 7 PM. This meeting is held on the 4th floor, which is handicapped accessible.

Please pre-register by contacting Katie Phelps at the Boscawen Municipal Office at 603-753-9188 ext. 317, or e-mail her at kphelps@nulltownofboscawen.org.