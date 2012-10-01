Proctor Welcomes 127 New Students
Including 7 Andover Residents
Proctor Academy once again saw a record number of applications for the 2017-2018 school year as its Admissions Team enrolled 127 new students. Proctor’s educational model focused on experiential learning, extensive athletic and art offerings, an integrated Learning Skills program, and five term-long off-campus programs continues to draw families from around the country (and globe), including representatives from 20 states and 13 countries for the upcoming year.
New students will arrive by September 5 before spending five days camping and hiking in the White Mountains as a part of Proctor’s Wilderness Orientation Program. Since 1971, Proctor’s orientation pairs new students with seven other incoming students and two faculty members for a five day backpacking trip on various routes in the mountains of New Hampshire. Throughout the five days hiking and camping, new students learn school rules and expectations while building relationships with their new classmates and teachers. Best of luck to these Andover residents as they head out onto Wilderness Orientation 2017 and begin their Proctor experience:
Katie Bent ‘21
Maddy Brayshaw ‘21
Cedar Kiedaisch ‘21
Chloe Makechnie ‘20
Hailey Makechnie ‘19
Jaz Perkins ‘21
Jaimes Southworth ‘21