Farrell Field House Renovations – Update!
Following the completion of the net-zero ready Brown Dining Commons and West End Dormitory last year, The Campaign for Proctor continues to move Proctor’s physical plant and investment in its endowment forward during the 2017-2018 school year. With two major projects remaining in the campaign (renovations of the Farrell Field House and Maxwell Savage Hall), construction began in June 2017 on the field house. The four phased Farrell Field House project will refinish the entire gymnasium, construct a new fitness center, at least six new classroom spaces, and all new athletic offices, athletic training room, and locker room spaces over the course of the next year. Phases 1 and 2 (gymnasium and fitness center/athletic training room) are scheduled to be complete before the end of 2017.