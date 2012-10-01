Local Proctor Students to Study Off-Campus
More than 75% of Proctor students take part in at least one of the school’s term-long study abroad programs around the globe. This fall, Andover’s Rowan Rowley ‘19 will help crew the 130 foot Schooner Roseway along the eastern seaboard on Ocean Classroom. The twenty-two member student crew (which also includes locals Kai Pilla ‘19, Connor Timbrell ‘18, Ian Wicenski ‘18, and Joey Briggs ‘19) will depart Boston Harbor on September 22 and will study marine biology, navigation, and maritime literature while making stops in Woods Hole, MA, Mystic, CT, Baltimore Harbor, and Charleston, SC before enduring a thirteen day passage to St. Croix where they will complete their final three weeks of study in the Caribbean Sea. Be sure to follow all of Proctor’s off-campus travels at blogs.proctoracademy.org!