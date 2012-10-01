Franklin Opera House Presents Story Slam

Saturday, September 9 at 7 PM

Press Release

A “Story Slam” is where those interested in sharing a real life, personal story based on the theme for the evening can register. Twelve storytellers will be selected at random and have up to six minutes to tell their story. (Not all who have a story will be picked if more than 12 names are entered). Stories should be family friendly and can be funny, sad, inspirational or all three, but please, no politics or preaching, we all get enough of that every day as it is.

The theme for this Story Slam is: “Odd Jobs” and judging will be based on how close the story is to the theme, whether or not the storyteller stayed within the allotted time and other categories.

Of the four judges, two will be picked at random from those in attendance who register to be one but don’t have a story to tell. There will also be an audience favorite. Prizes will be awarded and a good time will be had by all.

“Story slams” are hugely popular events across the country, but very few, if any, have been held North of Concord. We're happy to bring this extremely entertaining event to the Lakes Region and north.

Tickets are $5.

More information about the Story slam, can be found on

“Real Stories North Of Concord” Facebook page.

Those who are interested in telling a story can register in advance by sending their name to realstoriesnoc@nullgmail.com. (Registering does not guarantee that you will be picked.) Everyone must have paid admission to be participate.

Come and tell your story, or just sit back and be entertained by those who do.