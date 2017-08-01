Through the Reading Glasses

Honoring Gail Fitzpatrick

By Janet Moore, Library Trustee

The Bachelder Library in East Andover is about to turn over a new leaf with the departure of Gail Fitzpatrick, who has welcomed you into the library for the past four years. Coming to us from a long career in teaching, Gail continued to enjoy engaging with cheerful young people, through story hours, visits to AE/MS, and summer reading programs.

She also provided a home for a variety of programs, including yoga, photography, play group, “Zentangle,” a very successful craft series, and an emerging book group. Gail and Gary built the boat shaped “Little Free Library” that resides at Highland Lake, and has seen a steady exchange of reading materials.

Always happy to greet you with a smiling face, Gail maintained the warm and cozy atmosphere that simply breathes good reading at the library. Now, though, it's time for family, family, and more family, and gardening of course, long walks, the dog, and making beautiful music. I'm sure kayaking in their homemade boats is on the agenda, too, and time spent just reading.

We know we'll continue to watch Gary play at the Coffeehouse, as right behind one of us will shine the beaming face of Gail Fitzpatrick, teacher, library director, and good-hearted friend to one and all.