Salisbury Farmers Market

End of Season

Press Release

The Salisbury Farmers Market will come to an end on September 25. However, we will be closed September 4 for the holiday. We will continue to have fresh farm eggs, homemade jams and jellies, homemade bread, honey and honey byproducts, maple syrup, soaps and lotions, mustards as well as homemade pies, bead jewelry, woven goods, and antiques. Pies can be ordered and picked up the following Monday. August was a good month for fresh vegetables and fruit. Garlic and shallots are a new addition to the list of vegetables that we had this year.

Music was a pleasant addition to our group. John Lessard and Kim Dumont from town entertained us with the guitar and singing.

We will be at the Town Hall in Salisbury on Route 4 every Monday from now until the end of September except holidays. The hours are 3 to 6 PM.

It has been a pleasure to serve the community and we are looking forward to seeing many of you in September and again next year. If you are interested in joining us next year please contact Helen Binette 648-2156.