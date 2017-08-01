Franklin Opera House Hosts Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner

Saturday, September 23 at 7 PM

Press Release

For the 13th time, guests will be served by some of our favorite local “celebrities” at the annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner and Auction to benefit the Franklin Opera House, on Saturday, September 23 at the Mojalaki Country Club in Franklin. Once again, the event is being sponsored by AutoServ of Tilton. Great food from Pioneer Catering and fine wines will be enjoyed by over 100 attendees. Guests can bid on items in a silent auction and a live auction to follow the dinner. An online pre-bid auction with a selection of auction items can be viewed at www.BiddingOwl.com/FranklinOperaHouse.

Celebrity waiters include State Commissioner of Labor (and former Franklin mayor) Ken Merrifield, Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier, city councilor Tony Giunta, as well as actors and theater crew from the Franklin Footlight Theatre, and local business leaders. Guests are encouraged to tip their waiter generously! All proceeds from the evening will support the ongoing mission of the Franklin Opera House to provide the best in community arts programs and live entertainment to the Lakes Region.

Seating is limited. To reserve seats, contact the Opera House at (603) 934-1901. Individual seats are $25; a table for 8 can be reserved for $180.