Bone Builders Launches at The Andover Hub

Exercise class begins September 12

Press Release

Bone Builders, the national strength-training and balance exercise program aimed primarily at those 55 and older, will be offered twice weekly starting on Tuesday, September 12, at The Andover Hub (Andover's former town hall) at 157 Main Street, with a second evening class possibly starting in October.

The initial ongoing class will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 AM, and participants may join the class at any time. Adults of any age, and at all levels of fitness, men as well as women, are welcome. The class will be led by trained local volunteers, including organizer Pat Cutter and Susan Chase, Donna Crisp Duclos and Anne Hewitt. The class is free of charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. Participants will be asked to obtain their physician's OK before using weights in the class.

Bone Builders is a low-impact exercise class designed to improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation and general health using small hand weights, ankle weights and exercises that can be done sitting or standing. Participants are asked to wear loose-fitting slacks and shirts, and appropriate shoes (tennis shoes are good), and to bring a bottle of water and a towel.

Research at Tufts University has shown that participation in weight-bearing exercise twice weekly for at least six months can increase bone density and reduce the likelihood of developing osteoporosis as well as protect against fractures and falls. Bone Builders is offered in many communities in New Hampshire and across the country, and interested residents can learn more at www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRn_k0FDXl8.

Volunteers interested in joining the group that is being trained to lead the class on a rotating basis, either in the morning or late afternoon, are asked to contact The Hub at AndoverCommunitySpace@nullgmail.com.