HEALTHFIRST WELCOMES NEW PRIMARY CARE PROVIDER

Has extensive background in Family Practice

Press release

HealthFirst Family Care Center has announced the addition of a new Primary Care Provider (PCP) to their staff. On September 6th, Dr. Champa Abeysinghe, MD, FACP, will begin accepting new patients at both locations of HealthFirst at 841 Central Street in Franklin and 22 Strafford Street in Laconia.

Dr. Abeysinghe (pronounced Abbey-Sing) has an extensive background in family practice medicine, chronic illness management, and clinical research. Most recently, she worked at the esteemed Geisinger Medical Group in Pennsylvania. In 2014, she was nominated Best Family Doctor by the Sentinel newspaper. In 2008, she received Board Certification in Internal Medicine. Dr. Abeysinghe remains an active member of the American Medical Association (AMA), American Association for Physician Leadership, and Fellow at the American College of Physicians.

Director of Clinical Services Alisha Nadeau said, “The HealthFirst clinical team is delighted to welcome Dr. Abeysinghe to the practice. Champa is a warm and welcoming medical professional who patients feel comfortable talking to. I know she will be very successful here at HealthFirst.”

To learn more about Dr. Abeysinghe, or to register as a new patient, please call HealthFirst Franklin (603)934-1464 or HealthFirst Laconia (603)366-1070, or visit us online at www.healthfirstfamily.org.

HealthFirst Family Care Center is a Federally-Qualified Health Center providing integrated primary and behavioral healthcare, treatment, prevention, and health education to residents of the Twin Rivers and Lakes Region of New Hampshire (a five-county area including 23 rural townships). HealthFirst has twice received recognition as a Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.