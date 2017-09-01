Coffee House Presents Zak Trojano

Friday beginning at 7 PM

Press Release

Traveling north from his home in Greenfield, Massachusetts, “songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, finger-style guitar player, fly-fisherman and beer drinker” Zak Trojano will entertain the audience at the next Andover Community Coffeehouse on Friday, October 20, beginning at 7 PM in the Highland Lake Grange Hall in East Andover. It's free and open to the public (though donations are cheerfully accepted), but be aware: The seats can fill fast, so come early!

An excerpt from headliner Trojano's bio: “In over a decade writing, recording, and performing music professionally – sharing studios and stages with his band Rusty Belle, or supporting touring acts like Chris Smither, Kris Delmhorst, Jeffrey Foucault, and Peter Mulvey – Zak Trojano has evolved his own thing: a warm baritone paired with an old Martin guitar, floating above spare lines of cello and lap steel, horns and brushes, with a deceptively simple lyricism….”

For additional information, and to preview the Trojano technique, go to zaktrojano.com.

Also appearing onstage will be up to a dozen open-microphone performers, whose contributions in previous months have ranged from the spoken word to show-business, jazz, folk, bluegrass, and country-and-western tunes.

Sponsor for the evening is Hummingbird Studio, a new, state-of-the-art digital recording venue located in Andover, which provides “an intimate, personalized setting that is perfectly geared towards the singer/songwriter.”

Looking ahead: The Friday, November 17, “third-Friday” concert will feature London-born Rupert Wates, “whose music is an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret.” See the November Beacon for details, and rupertwatesmusic.com/ for performer information.

Doors to the Grange Hall will open at 6 PM for food purchases offered by the Andover Congregational Church and for open-mic sign-ins on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A photographic record of past Coffeehouse performers, both headliners and open-mic participants, is shown on the Coffeehouse Web site at andovercoffeehouse.org, and on the Facebook page “Andover Community Coffeehouse.”

Video recordings of past programs are shown on a number of community-access channels across the state and are available for viewing anytime on Andover's town Website at andover.nh.us/ by clicking on “Town Information” and then “Video Archive.” The videos are produced by volunteers at Andover Community Cable.

The coffeehouse is located at the intersection of Route 11 and Chase Hill Road in East Andover. The Andover Community Coffeehouse operates under the umbrella of the Andover Community Association (ACA).