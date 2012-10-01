Kearsarge Chorale Presents Handel’s Messiah

Featuring Anastasia Robinson

Press Release

Soprano Anastasia will appear as a soloist with Kearsarge Chorale in two Messiah performances – Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 19 at 3 PM. Ms. Robinson, a native of Springfield, New Hampshire, now residing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, gave a stellar performance with the Chorale last fall in Poulenc’s Gloria. The Messiah performances will be held at Our lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, New Hampshire. Tickets ($15 each) will be available from October 1 through November 15 at Morgan Hill Bookstore and Tatewell Gallery in New London and on the Chorale’s Web site, .kearsargechorale.org. After November 15 tickets ($20 each) will be available at the door.

The following Andover residents have signed up to sing in this concert: Linda Barnes, Robin Boynton, Dan Coolidge, Judy Fox, Jesse Schust, Nancy Tripp, and Helen Wickham.

These concerts are funded in part by a grant from the Choral Arts Foundation of the Upper Valley.