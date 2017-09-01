Jean Connolly Participating in Center for the Arts Open Studios

Press Release

Jean Cronin Connolly will be participating in the first ever Center for the Arts Open Studios Weekend on October 7 and 8 from 10 to 3 PM each day, along with eleven other local artists opening their studios to the public. Jean will be showing her Landscapes, Seascapes, and Still Life oils in her studio in New London.

Jean has also been invited to exhibit her fine art photography in a solo exhibit at the Abbott Library in Sunapee this October. “Color My World” will be on exhibit for the month of October with the Opening Reception, open to the public, on Monday, October 9 from 6 to 7 PM.

The exhibit includes striking photographs from near and far. A collection of subjects that showcase the beautiful colors around us…from New Hampshire foliage to the sunset over Angor Wat, hanging lanterns in Vietnam to a moonlit night over Lake Sunapee.

Jean, both a fine art photographer and painter, originally from the Boston area, has been taking photographs and painting in oils for the past ten years. She also is the chairperson of the Center for the Arts in the Lake Sunapee Region which strives to support all the artists in our region.

After studying at the University of Massachusetts and Boston University, she continued studying a variety of styles, techniques, and media with such distinguished artists as George Dergalis, Dudty Fletcher, Kat O’Connor, Robert Douglas Hunter, Cyrus Whittier, and Aline Ordman.

Photographing and painting at locations around the world, she has strived to capture both the fleeting moment of a child’s glance and the infinite stillness of a mountain range at sunset.

Now living in New London, New Hampshire, Jean’s photographs and paintings have become more expressive and emotional. Both her archival digital prints and oil paintings have been juried into numerous exhibitions throughout the country, and have won several awards for outstanding merit.

Jean has said, she views her world “…with a sense of wonder… watching snow fall, a stream flowing, or clouds dispersing in the sky, which all create a feeling of unexpected discoveries”.

“Observing the way light reflects on a lake, ocean, or stream; the way it penetrates water and mist; the way it illuminates trees and clouds; the colors that arise; that is my challenge. It is the differences in the light, the fascinating way it plays on the surface, the way it changes the spectrum of colors, and the unforeseen effects it has on those who view it that make it all worth capturing”.

The Abbott Library exhibit is ongoing during the month of October and the public is invited to the Opening Reception on Monday October 9, 6 to 7 PM.

Open Studios Weekend is October 7 and 8, 10 to 3 in New London and surrounding communities. For more information, to download the brochure and map, visit the Center for the Arts Web site at www.centerfortheartsnh.org/open-studios-2017.html.