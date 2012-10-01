COA Chapin Senior Center, October 2017

Programs and Activities

Press Release

Tom & Tom’s Men’s Discussion Group

Mondays 8:45am

We want to hear your stories and we’ll share a few of our own.

Come visit over an endless cup of coffee!

This is a walk-in program.

French Discussion Group

First and Third Mondays at 4:15pm

Join this casual, friendly group to practice your language skills and have fun.

Participants at all skill levels are welcome!

This is a walk-in program.

Chair Exercises

Mondays and Fridays 10:15am

This low impact exercise program is perfect for those looking for an

easy, effective exercise routine.

This is a walk-in program.

Walking at Proctor Academy Gym

Monday through Friday 8:30-10:00am

Walk in the Farrell Fieldhouse year round.

Please call COA at 526-6368 for more information.

This is a walk-in program.

Outdoor Recreation for Seniors

Tuesdays at 10:00am

Join this active group to bike, hike, kayak and more!

Please see the scheduled listed in this newsletter.

Memoir Writing Group

Tuesdays at 10:00am

This is a walk-in program.

Walk-In Painting Group

Tuesdays 1:00pm

Bring your current painting project to work on. This is an informal group and

we’d love to have you join us.

This is a walk-in program.

The Search for Meaning : A Discussion Group

Tuesdays 10:30-11:30am

What gives meaning to this journey we call life? Who are we? Why are we? How are we to live? Where are we going? These basic questions are spiritual questions.

“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.” – Teilhard de Chardin

Come and join us and explore this search for meaning in the absurd, peace within the chaos, light within the darkness, joy within the suffering, healing within the brokenness of the human experience. Please call COA at 526-6368 to register.

Friends Program Bone Builders Exercise Classes

Tuesdays and Fridays 10:00-11:00am

This senior exercise program helps strengthen bone, build muscle and improve balance. You can exercise while seated or standing using small hand weights. Classes are held in the Newbury Heights Community Room, 52 Newbury Heights Road, Newbury.

This is a walk-in program.

Tai Chi

Wednesdays 2:30pm

Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, New London, New Hampshire

This is a walk-in program

Line Dancing with Dee Connors

Wednesdays at 10:00am

Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, New London

Line dancing includes a variety of styles of dancing, needs no partner, and is lots of fun! An excellent form of exercise for both the mind and body.

Classes will be held through October 25.

Needlework Craft Group

Wednesdays 1:00-3:00pm

Love to cross stitch, do needlework, quilt, knit or crochet? We do, too! We'd love to chat, laugh, and get to know the folks who enjoy the same hobbies we enjoy. Please join us!

This is a walk-in program.

COA Bicycling Group

Thursdays – varied morning start times

Please see the schedule listed in this newsletter

Women’s Discussion Group

Fridays 9:00am

Get to know your neighbors over a casual cup of coffee.

Join friends to visit, chat and share!

This is a walk-in program.

Bingo!

Fridays 2:00pm

Ten games for $5. Ten bingo sheets with 6 cards on each sheet.

Participants must be 55 years old and older.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to register.

Bridge

Duplicate Bridge – Mondays at 12:45pm and Wednesdays at 9:15am

Contract Bridge – Thursdays at 9:30am

This is a walk-in program.

Games!

Poker – Tuesdays at 2:00pm

Hand and Foot Card Game– Wednesdays at 1:00pm

Mahjong – Fridays at 12:30pm

Blood Pressure Clinic

Monday, October 2 9:30am

This is a walk-in program.

Parkinsons Support Group

Tuesday, October 3 1:00pm

You are invited to join this lively, welcoming and supportive group!

This is a walk-in program.

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction Classes

A 4-week program led by Melissa Laverack

Fridays from 12:00-1:30pm

October 6 – October 27

Mindfulness is a state of active, open attention on the present. When you're mindful, you observe your thoughts and feelings from a distance, without judging them good or bad. Instead of letting your life pass you by, mindfulness means living in the moment and awakening to experience. Melissa Laverack will guide you through this 4-week program originally developed by Jon Kabat-Zinn at UMass-Medical Center over 30 years ago. The course includes guided instruction in mindfulness meditation practices, gentle stretching and yoga and other body awareness practices, group dialogue and discussions aimed at enhancing awareness in everyday life and more. Melissa was trained and certified as a Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction teacher at the Center for Mindfulness, UMass Medical Center. She holds a Master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling and Pastoral Care.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to register. Limit of 15 attendees. No charge for classes.

VNA Foot Care Clinic at COA

Friday, October 6 & Friday, October 13 9:30am-1:00pm

$25 (doctor’s order required for diabetics)

Please call COA at 526-6368 to schedule an appointment.

Morning Book Group

Tuesday, October 10 9:30am

Heat & Light by Jennifer Haigh

This is a walk-in program.

Computer Tutoring with Nick Ourusoff

Tuesday, October 10 2:00-4:00pm

Wednesday, October 11 2:00-4:00pm

Tuesday, October 24 9:00-11:00am

Wednesday, October 25 9:00-11:00am

Tuesday, October 31 9:00-11:00am

Nick will be available for ½ hour one-on-one tutoring sessions for the beginning computer user to the knowledgeable user who needs collaboration or advice.

Learn to use your laptop, tablet or android device for a variety of tasks.

Receive help with spreadsheets, e-mail or designing a Website.

Nick has an extensive background in computers from teaching to programming.

Please bring your laptop, tablet or android device with you.

Please call COA at 526-6368 for an appointment.

Long-Term Care Planning

Friday, October 13 10:30am

Learn more about your options for long-term care with Wayne Blanchard from ServiceLink.

Please call COA at 526-6368 to sign up for this program.

Meditation Class

Saturday, October 14 10:00am

Meditation is a process of transforming the mind. It enhances clarity, concentration, relaxation and positive mind states while alleviating stress, anxiety, depression and other medical conditions. This is done by focusing the mind, staying present and being aware of thoughts. We will be sitting in chairs and will be doing some silent/guided meditation sessions along with contemplations. No prior meditation experience is necessary. These ongoing classes will be guided by Ilene Venizelos. For questions or to register, please call COA at 526-6368.

Computer Tutoring with Laura Thompson

Saturday, October 14 9:00am – 11:00am

(1/2 hour appointments beginning at 9:00am)

Are you looking for answers to questions about basic computer and iPad skills? Sign up for a one-on-one half hour session by calling 526-6368.

On Thursday, January 15th, 2009, the world witnessed the “Miracle on the Hudson” when Captain Chesley Sullenberger, nicknamed “Sully”, glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. However, even as Sully was being heralded by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation was unfolding that threatened to destroy his reputation and his career.

Please call COA at 603-526-6368 to register.