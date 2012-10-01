COA Chapin Senior Center, October 2017
Programs and Activities
Tom & Tom’s Men’s Discussion Group
Mondays 8:45am
We want to hear your stories and we’ll share a few of our own.
Come visit over an endless cup of coffee!
This is a walk-in program.
French Discussion Group
First and Third Mondays at 4:15pm
Join this casual, friendly group to practice your language skills and have fun.
Participants at all skill levels are welcome!
This is a walk-in program.
Chair Exercises
Mondays and Fridays 10:15am
This low impact exercise program is perfect for those looking for an
easy, effective exercise routine.
This is a walk-in program.
Walking at Proctor Academy Gym
Monday through Friday 8:30-10:00am
Walk in the Farrell Fieldhouse year round.
Please call COA at 526-6368 for more information.
This is a walk-in program.
Outdoor Recreation for Seniors
Tuesdays at 10:00am
Join this active group to bike, hike, kayak and more!
Please see the scheduled listed in this newsletter.
Memoir Writing Group
Tuesdays at 10:00am
This is a walk-in program.
Walk-In Painting Group
Tuesdays 1:00pm
Bring your current painting project to work on. This is an informal group and
we’d love to have you join us.
This is a walk-in program.
The Search for Meaning : A Discussion Group
Tuesdays 10:30-11:30am
What gives meaning to this journey we call life? Who are we? Why are we? How are we to live? Where are we going? These basic questions are spiritual questions.
“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.” – Teilhard de Chardin
Come and join us and explore this search for meaning in the absurd, peace within the chaos, light within the darkness, joy within the suffering, healing within the brokenness of the human experience. Please call COA at 526-6368 to register.
Friends Program Bone Builders Exercise Classes
Tuesdays and Fridays 10:00-11:00am
This senior exercise program helps strengthen bone, build muscle and improve balance. You can exercise while seated or standing using small hand weights. Classes are held in the Newbury Heights Community Room, 52 Newbury Heights Road, Newbury.
This is a walk-in program.
Tai Chi
Wednesdays 2:30pm
Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, New London, New Hampshire
This is a walk-in program
Line Dancing with Dee Connors
Wednesdays at 10:00am
Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, New London
Line dancing includes a variety of styles of dancing, needs no partner, and is lots of fun! An excellent form of exercise for both the mind and body.
Classes will be held through October 25.
Needlework Craft Group
Wednesdays 1:00-3:00pm
Love to cross stitch, do needlework, quilt, knit or crochet? We do, too! We'd love to chat, laugh, and get to know the folks who enjoy the same hobbies we enjoy. Please join us!
This is a walk-in program.
COA Bicycling Group
Thursdays – varied morning start times
Please see the schedule listed in this newsletter
Women’s Discussion Group
Fridays 9:00am
Get to know your neighbors over a casual cup of coffee.
Join friends to visit, chat and share!
This is a walk-in program.
Bingo!
Fridays 2:00pm
Ten games for $5. Ten bingo sheets with 6 cards on each sheet.
Participants must be 55 years old and older.
Please call COA at 526-6368 to register.
Bridge
Duplicate Bridge – Mondays at 12:45pm and Wednesdays at 9:15am
Contract Bridge – Thursdays at 9:30am
This is a walk-in program.
Games!
Poker – Tuesdays at 2:00pm
Hand and Foot Card Game– Wednesdays at 1:00pm
Mahjong – Fridays at 12:30pm
Blood Pressure Clinic
Monday, October 2 9:30am
This is a walk-in program.
Parkinsons Support Group
Tuesday, October 3 1:00pm
You are invited to join this lively, welcoming and supportive group!
This is a walk-in program.
Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction Classes
A 4-week program led by Melissa Laverack
Fridays from 12:00-1:30pm
October 6 – October 27
Mindfulness is a state of active, open attention on the present. When you're mindful, you observe your thoughts and feelings from a distance, without judging them good or bad. Instead of letting your life pass you by, mindfulness means living in the moment and awakening to experience. Melissa Laverack will guide you through this 4-week program originally developed by Jon Kabat-Zinn at UMass-Medical Center over 30 years ago. The course includes guided instruction in mindfulness meditation practices, gentle stretching and yoga and other body awareness practices, group dialogue and discussions aimed at enhancing awareness in everyday life and more. Melissa was trained and certified as a Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction teacher at the Center for Mindfulness, UMass Medical Center. She holds a Master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling and Pastoral Care.
Please call COA at 526-6368 to register. Limit of 15 attendees. No charge for classes.
VNA Foot Care Clinic at COA
Friday, October 6 & Friday, October 13 9:30am-1:00pm
$25 (doctor’s order required for diabetics)
Please call COA at 526-6368 to schedule an appointment.
Morning Book Group
Tuesday, October 10 9:30am
Heat & Light by Jennifer Haigh
This is a walk-in program.
Computer Tutoring with Nick Ourusoff
Tuesday, October 10 2:00-4:00pm
Wednesday, October 11 2:00-4:00pm
Tuesday, October 24 9:00-11:00am
Wednesday, October 25 9:00-11:00am
Tuesday, October 31 9:00-11:00am
Nick will be available for ½ hour one-on-one tutoring sessions for the beginning computer user to the knowledgeable user who needs collaboration or advice.
Learn to use your laptop, tablet or android device for a variety of tasks.
Receive help with spreadsheets, e-mail or designing a Website.
Nick has an extensive background in computers from teaching to programming.
Please bring your laptop, tablet or android device with you.
Please call COA at 526-6368 for an appointment.
Long-Term Care Planning
Friday, October 13 10:30am
Learn more about your options for long-term care with Wayne Blanchard from ServiceLink.
Please call COA at 526-6368 to sign up for this program.
Meditation Class
Saturday, October 14 10:00am
Meditation is a process of transforming the mind. It enhances clarity, concentration, relaxation and positive mind states while alleviating stress, anxiety, depression and other medical conditions. This is done by focusing the mind, staying present and being aware of thoughts. We will be sitting in chairs and will be doing some silent/guided meditation sessions along with contemplations. No prior meditation experience is necessary. These ongoing classes will be guided by Ilene Venizelos. For questions or to register, please call COA at 526-6368.
Computer Tutoring with Laura Thompson
Saturday, October 14 9:00am – 11:00am
(1/2 hour appointments beginning at 9:00am)
Are you looking for answers to questions about basic computer and iPad skills? Sign up for a one-on-one half hour session by calling 526-6368.
On Thursday, January 15th, 2009, the world witnessed the “Miracle on the Hudson” when Captain Chesley Sullenberger, nicknamed “Sully”, glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. However, even as Sully was being heralded by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation was unfolding that threatened to destroy his reputation and his career.
Please call COA at 603-526-6368 to register.