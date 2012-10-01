Salisbury Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s Haunted Hayride and Spooky Walk

Saturday from 5-10 PM

Press Release

Saturday, October 21 the Fifth Annual Salisbury Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department’s Haunted Hayride & Spooky Walk will be held at Salisbury’s Maplewood Ball Field, Route 4, Salisbury, New Hampshire. New extended trails, games and a pumpkin carving contest (bring your carved pumpkin) will be featured.

Start with SVFRD's Haunted Hay Ride & Spooky Walk (kid friendly) and end at The Salisbury Woods' Haunted Barn and Trail (not recommended for kids) on Route 127. Two great events, to benefit the community! Come let us scare you!

Saturday, October 21, 5:00 PM to 10 PM.. Admission: $3.00 per person, proceeds directly benefit the department.

For more information call the Fire Station at 648-2540