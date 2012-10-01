Massabesic Audubon Center Fall Events Calendar
MassabesicAudubon Center
26 Audubon Way
Auburn,New Hampshire
603-668-2045
Full Moon Walk
Thursday, October 5, 8 to 10 PM
Cost: $10 Members/$15 Non Members/ Individuals, $20 Members/$25 NonMember Families
Join Jake King with Thrive Outdoors on a fabulous full moon hike through the fields and forests of Battery Point. There will be a campfire, hot cocoa, marshmallows and a telescope to view the moon before the hike. Registration Required! Call 668-2045 or e-mail: mac@nullnhaudubon.org
Introduction to Pelagic Wildlife
Saturday, October 7, 3 to 4 PM
Cost: $5 (free to those attending Pelagic Trip on Oct 8)
Leader: Jon Woolf
Come enjoy a brief slideshow about some of the wildlife you might see just off New Hampshire’s coast. We’ll teach you how to identify some of our common pelagic birds as well as a few of our commonly sighted whale species. Registration Required! Call 668-2045 or email mac@nullnhaudubon.org
Pelagic Trip
Sunday, October 8, 8 AM to 5 PM. Cost: $70 Member/$90 NonMember
Join New Hampshire Audubon aboard MV Granite State as we explore Jeffrey’s Ledge, 20 miles off the New Hampshire coast. Spend all day at sea, searching the Ledge for pelagic seabirds, whales, dolphins, and anything else that happens to cross our course. Participants need to meet at Rye Harbor at 7:30 for check in and 8 AM departure. Registration Required! Call 668-2045 or e-mail mac@nhaudubon,org
Mindfulness and Nature Observation Workshop
Saurday,, October 14, 2 to 4 PM
Leader: Molly Schlangen, Angie Krysiak, Massabesic Program Manager
Cost: $10
Explore the magic of Mindfulness! Mindfulness practices contribute to the sense of overall well-being. This workshop will invite awareness of the body and breath to connect more deeply with your inner calm, vitality, and nature. We will also learn techniques for opening our senses to the natural world around us and find what sights, sounds, and smells we can observe mindfully. Adults only, please. Molly Schlangen is a Professional Level Yoga Instructor, a Registered Nurse, and holds a Master's degree in Counseling Psychology. She leads a variety of classes and workshops and attempts to practice mindfulness in her work and in her play.
Registration Required.. Call 668-2045 or email:mac@nullnhaudubon.org
Abe Emerson NHA Wildlife Sanctuary Walk
October 22; 1 to 3 PM
Cost: $7M/$9NM
Join Pete McVay, New Hampshire Coverts and NHA volunteer and Sue Martin, NHA volunteer, on a walk through New Hampshire Audubon’s Abe Emerson Marsh to look for migrating birds and other signs of animals and plants preparing for winter. A short walk takes you through a variety of native habitats with stops along the way. Great trip for families. Meet at the Massabesic Audubon Center, 26 Audubon Way, Auburn,New Hampshire.
Registration Required! Call 668-2045 or email:mac@nullnhaudubon.org
Cocktails and Crafts – Co-sponsored by AARP
Friday, November 17, 5:30-7:30 PM, $15M, $20 NM
Get ready for the holidays at this fun event creating home decorations using balsam/fir trims and natural materials. Let your imagination go wild! All craft materials provided and refreshments, too. This is an adult event. Registration Required! Call 668-2045 or eail:mac@nullnhaudubon.org