Into Thin Air Subject of Andover Book Club

By Susan Chase

“Into Thin Air: A Personal Account of the Mount Everest Disaster” is the book chosen by the Andover Book Club for discussion at its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 25.

Author Jon Krakauer was one of the survivors of the 1996 climb that resulted in the greatest loss of life in the history of mountaineering on Everest and his book about that climb “ranks among the great adventure books of all time,” according to a Wall Street Journal review.

The Book Club welcomes all those who enjoy reading and discussing books and meets on the 4th Wednesday each month at 7 PM at the Bachelder Library, at 12 Chase Hill Road, in East Andover. Copies of the book are available at the library. For more information call the Bachelder Library at 603-735-5076.