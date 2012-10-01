Wilmot Historical Society Presents Bicentennial Retrospective

Annual meeting starts at 2 PM

Press Release

“A 1976 Bicentennial Retrospective,” will be the topic of the Wilmot Historical Society’s annual meeting program on Sunday, October 29 from 2 to 4 PM at the Wilmot Town Hall on North Wilmot Road just off of New Hampshire Rt. 4A in Wilmot Center.

Fred Ogmundson will reconstruct the chain of events organized by the 1975-1976 Wilmot Bicentennial Committee for the 1976 celebration. Included will be the history of the Wilmot Town Office building, formerly the Wilmot Flat School House, and the creation of the Wilmot Historical Society in 1977, and a list of charter members is at the bottom of the front page of the Web site. Please visit our Web site at: wilmothistoricalsociety.org for more information.

November first is the beginning of the fiscal year for the Historical Society and those who wish to remit dues for the 2017-2018 may do so at the meeting. A current list of members is always on the front page of the Web site. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.