Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Route 11
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a box truck Wednesday, September 13 on Route 11 near the intersection of Route 4A. The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Andover Fire and EMS responded to the scene to provide emergency care and fire protection.
Police said the initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle had been traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline for unknown reasons.
A 2016 Hino box truck owned by Delivery Partners Express N.H. Inc. that was transporting mail for the U.S. Postal Service was traveling westbound when the motorcycle swerved into westbound lane. The box truck driver attempted to dodge the motorcycle by pulling to the right, but the motorcycle crashed into the rear driver’s side of the box truck resulting in fatal injuries.
Police said Route 11 was closed for approximately three hours while traffic was diverted around the scene.