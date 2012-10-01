70th Annual Warner Fall Foliage Festival

Columbus Day Weekend

Press Release

The 70th Annual Warner Fall Foliage Festival will take place over Columbus Day Weekend beginning on Friday, October 6, when the midway opens from 6 to 9 PM. The DoBros, a local folkgrass/rock band, are scheduled to play on the Main Street Warner Stage from 7 to 10 PM. There will be numerous activities and entertainment throughout downtown on Saturday, October 7, from 9 AM to 9 PM, and Sunday, October 8, from 9 AM to 6 PM. Parking will be at the west end of town, with free shuttle bus service to and from the festival.

This year, the festival’s center once again returns to the original layout based around

Main Street. There will be improved open space for the midway, food tents and

outdoors picnicking. A renovated location behind The Foothills will host both Oxen

Pull and Woodsmen competitions over the weekend. As always, there will be

crafters, farmers market, rides, food, parades, road races, raffles, music, ice cream

Eating, contest, country breakfasts and dinners…and much more.

New for this year’s festival, on Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy a cold beer and

barbeque brisket in our new beer tent.

An old festival tradition with a new spin will be revived on Friday evening, when a family dance will be held from 6 to 9 PM at the Simonds School. The Warner Fall Foliage 5-Mile Road Race starts promptly at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. There will be a one-mile Kids Fun Run on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.. Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the

Warner post office parking lot. A fun-filled kids’ dance party begins right after the Fun Run in the Jim Mitchell Community Center and is a great way to celebrate finishing the race.

In 2017, the festival pays tribute to 70 years of volunteers. While faces have

changed over 70 years, our volunteer spirit and love of community remain constant.

Proceeds from the festival go back into the community for worthy projects and to

support local groups. Sign-up forms for the competitions and more information

about the Warner Fall Foliage Festival can also be found on WFFF.org.

Volunteers are needed to help with many phases of the festival. Those willing to

donate their time are asked to sign up on WFFF.org. For additional information

about the 2017 Warner Fall Foliage Festival, please contact John Whalen at (603)

496-8590 or whalenworld@nullhotmail.com.