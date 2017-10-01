On July 29th the Andover Fire Department held the 34th Annual Chicken Barbeque! We couldn’t have this event without our community support and our volunteers! We are so thankful to all those who put so much time and effort into our fundraisers and emergency response. Although we are missing many of our volunteers we are proud to say we captured many of the Andover Fire Family in this picture! From left to right; Andrew Guptill, Jenny Bodwell, Scott and Ravena Kidder, Meghan and Steve Barton, Jeff Bradish, AJ Barton, Rene and Sharon Lefebvre, Andrew and Tiffany Perkins, Gabi Calderaro, Joanne Hicks, Pat Moyer, David Grant, Gail Barton, Chuck Ellis, Mark Perry, Jeff and Diana Miller, Tina Barton, Shawna and Jake Otis, Irene and Glenn Haley, Tim Eltzroth, Fred Lance, Marj Roy, Brandon Adams and Stu Randall. Caption: Meghan Barton Photo: Jason Jenkins