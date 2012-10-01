Leon P. “Red” Bedard Jr., Aug. 29, 2017
Leon P. “Red” Bedard Jr., 81, of Franklin, died at Mtn. Ridge Genesis HealthCare in Franklin Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
He was born in Franklin on May 22, 1936, the son of Leon P. and Josephine (Beaumier) Bedard.
He was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1950. Following high school, he worked at Stanley Tool in Franklin before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1955. He served as an Airman 2C until Dec. 1961.
Following the service, he worked as a Correctional Office at NH State Prison retiring as a Sergeant in 1991.
Leon was a life member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Nellie (Jackson) Bedard in 1976 and his wife, Sue (Foster) Bedard in 2010.
Family members include his children, Joe Bedard of Manchester, Leon Bedard and wife, Ann of Boscawen, Cindy Howe and husband, Randy of Andover and Scott Bedard and wife, Debra of Franklin; five grandchildren, Tabitha, Joshua, James, Bridgett and Colton; five great-grandchildren, a sister, Linda Chaput and husband, Tom of Franklin, and nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, Sept. 2, from 3 to 5 PM at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11 AM At Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 11, Franklin.