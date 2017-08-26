Philip F. Carter, August 26, 2017

Philip F. Carter, 81, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, August 26, 2017. He was born to the late Frederick J. and Ellen (Rayno) Carter in Andover, NH.

He moved to Hartford, VT as a young boy. He grew up in Hartford and graduated in 1954 from Hartford High School. During high school he played baseball, basketball, and football. Phil played in the very first Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Football Game. Following high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Army where he proudly served and returned home following his discharge. He met Patricia Wain in 1958, and they married January 1, 1959. They made their home in Wilder, then Hartford, and later settled in Canaan on their farm, Hillcrest Farm. Phil worked for Sears, Roebuck, and Company for 40 plus years before his retirement. Phil was activly involved with his community as a cemetery trustee, former member of the budget committee, a strong supporter of Mascoma High School football, and both a 4-H and Cub Scout leader. Outside of his community he was a life member of the Elks Club, a life member of the American Hereford Association, and a life member of the New England Hereford Association.

Phil was most passionate about his family. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much, and was extremely proud of them all. He encouraged his children and grandchildren with their 4-H projects, offering support while he watched them grow and learn.

He is survived by his wife Patsy of Canaan, NH; two sons, Ed Carter and his wife Sharon of Richmond, ME and Tom Carter and his wife Candace of Canaan, NH; two sisters, Connie Smith and Ruth Ellis; four grandchildren Colt Carter, Rachel Carter, Sarah Carter, and Arianna Carter; a sister- and brother-in-law Robert and Barbara Pollard; and nieces, nephews, and many friends.

There will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to Phil’s memorial service at the Canaan United Methodist Church in Canaan on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Mascoma Football Boosters, P.O. Box 74, Canaan, NH 03741; the Canaan Town Library, P.O. Box 368, Canaan, NH 03741; or to the scholarship fund of the Hartford High School Class of 1954, in care of Alice Vincent, 343 Quechee Rd., Hartland, 05048.