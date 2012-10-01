Ralph George Ordway
Ralph George Ordway, 83 of Sugar Hill in Wolfeboro, died September 7th at his home, with his family by his side.
Ralph was born in South Danbury, New Hampshire, September 15, 1933, son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (McDaniels) Ordway. He has lived in Wolfeboro for the past 4 years, previously living in Essex Junction, Vermont, for 38 years.
During the Korean Conflict he served his country with the United States Navy, and he later served with the United States Air Force.
After leaving the military, Ralph worked for IBM for 25 years. He was an avid New England sports fan; following the Red Sox and Patriots faithfully every season.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor (Decker) Ordway of Wolfeboro, his daughters Wanda Ordway of Alton Bay, New Hampshire and Susan Harmon (and her husband Bradley) of Healdsburg, California. Ralph is also survived by his brother, Perley Ordway of East Andover, New Hampshire and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Linley and Gordon, and his sisters Helen Albert, Villa Patten, and Rowena Moses.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday September 12th at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home in Wolfeboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the South Danbury Church Preservation Fund, 1411 US Route 4, South Danbury, NH 03230.
