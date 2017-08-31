Hale P. Shaw, August 31, 2017

Hale P. Shaw, 92, a longtime resident of East Andover, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, following a short period of failing health. Hale was born in Salisbury on July 19, 1925, the son of Frank and Gertrude (Gilpatrick) Shaw.

As a young man Hale was employed at the Atwood Poultry Farm in Franklin, where he met and married his wife of 70 years, Yvette Lefebvre, both lifetime parishioners of St. Paul’s Church of St. Gabriels Parish in Franklin. Together they built a prospering dairy farm that they operated along with their two sons until he leased the farm to one of his sons in 2000. Hale was self-employed most all his life, and had a lifetime experience with farming; dairy cows, beef cattle, logging with draft horses, crop raising, etc. Years later, Hale, at the age of 91, was still seen driving his tractor about town, as he continued assisting both sons in the agricultural business.

Most people knew him as a very social, joyful person with an “old New England” sense of humor and wit. Oh, how he loved to talk and visit with folks! He was always ready to help his family, friends, and neighbors when in need, and everyone knew the way to thank Hale was to buy him some chocolate or candy. He was a man who loved his sweets!

He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and they in turn adored him. He liked to play cards and together he and his wife made innumerable vacation trips to Las Vegas for over 50 years. But everyone knew what he enjoyed the most was to be “out haying” and driving his tractor on a hot, summer day.

Hale had a unique, colorful personality, that will be treasured and missed by all who knew him. A neighbor recently said, “He was an East Andover institution!”

Hale lived a full and healthy life; a man who was highly respected throughout the community.

He was predeceased by his wife, Yvette J. (Lefebvre) Shaw in 2016. They both celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together last September. Also predeceased was his oldest son, Brian H. Shaw, in 2008; daughter-in-law, Shirley (Kelley) Shaw in 2006. Hale was the last of the senior Shaw family, predeceased by seven brothers and four sisters.

He leaves his son Emile F. Shaw and his wife, Melanie, of East Andover; grandchildren Erin Shaw Dukette and companion Brian of Danbury; Jill Shaw and her husband, Jake Hodges, of Salisbury; James B. Shaw and companion Sarah, of Belmont; Lisa Wyatt and husband, Jim, of Florida; along with eight great-grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Krystal LaRoche, and Meghan Thibodeau of Franklin.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 7 at the William F. Smart, Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton from 4 to 7 PM A Mass to celebrate Hale’s life will be held Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 AM at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish, School Street in Franklin. Burial will be held at a later date in the family lot in Oak Hill Cemetery in Salisbury.

For those who wish to do so, memorial contributions in Hale’s name can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235. For more information go to smartfuneralhome.com.