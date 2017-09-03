Murray Frederick Smith, September 3, 2017
Murray Frederick Smith, 76, of Route 114, died Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, VT. He was born on August 28, 1941, to parents Dorothea Ida Phelps and Murray Ellsworth Smith. Murray graduated from Andover High School and attended Plymouth State College. Murray, often called “Smitty”, “Can”, or “Stovepipe”, was a long time resident of North Sutton. In the summer, Murray worked as a carpenter/roofer and in the winter months, Murray worked as a ski patroller for over 40 years. The trail, Stovepipe, at Mt Sunapee was named as a tribute to him.
Murray’s passion was hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Andover Fish and Game Club in Andover and a Lifetime Member of the Grange. He was comfortable and happy when he was surrounded by nature. Planting and reaping the harvest were enjoyable, yearly rituals. Golfing and skiing were leisure time sports for Murray. Murray was content to watch baseball, football and golf; he was always willing to share his perspective on the games or the teams standings.
Murray proudly served in the United States Army for two years. Always a patriotic citizen, he routinely flew the U.S flag by the front door of his house.
Murray is survived by his brother, Stephen Smith and his significant other, Donna French; his daughters, Jennifer King and Kelly Sanborn; his grandchildren, Alyssa Ringuette, Justin Ringuette, Jessica Sanborn, and Melanie Sanborn; his niece, Rae-Lynn Burt; his nephew, Nicolas Smith; an uncle, Vic Phelps; step children, David Burger and Leslie Ringuette; his significant other, Janet Kuhlmeyer; and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM in North Sutton Cemetery with Mr. Fred Davis, officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the US Army.
Donations in memory of Murray may be made to the Andover Fish and Game, PO Box 253, Andover, NH 03216 or to the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 179, North Sutton, NH 03260.
Chadwick Funeral Services of New London, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements.