Theodore D. Smith, September 18, 2017
Theodore D. Smith, Sr., 88, of Currier Road died September 18, 2017 at the New London Hospital.
He was born in Schenectady, NY on June 26, 1929 to George and Ada (Shea) Smith. He graduated from Schenectady High School.
His favorite hobbies were NASCAR, stock car racing, gardening and John Wayne movies.
Ted “Smitty” worked at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA for 32 years as a mechanic.
He is predeceased by his parents and two wives. Ted is survived by his wife Nelda; 2 sisters, 9 children, 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at St. Martin’s Church in Fairlee, VT. Interment is on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at 11:30 AM at Harmony Cemetery, Georgetown, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to The Garden Fund at St. Martin’s Church, P.O. Box 158, Fairlee, VT 05045.