William (Bill) B. Grinold, September 13, 2017
William (Bill) B. Grinold, 80, of Roseland Park Road, formerly of Granby, CT died Wednesday afternoon at home surrounded by his loving family. For more than 35 years, he was the loving husband of Joyce A. (Ledden) Grinold.
Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Raymond W. and Cleo (Costello) Grinold. After graduating from Bryant College in Providence, RI, Bill joined his father and brother at Grinold Auto Parts of Hartford where he rose to become an executive. Upon the business’ sale, as president he helped grow Grinold – O’Brien Sales, Inc. of Walpole, MA into one of the preeminent manufacturer’s representative organizations in the country. A former member of the Governor’s Horse Guard, Bill was an avid tennis player and member of the Trinity Episcopal Church of Tariffville, CT Choir. In retirement Bill found a great passion in woodworking, both at home and with his son-in-law Ben Hennigan. Together they renovated almost twenty homes in northeastern CT. Bill is survived by his wife, two sons Peter Grinold of Rutland, VT and Paul Grinold of Big Pine Key, FL; three daughters: Heidi Derbyshire of Lincoln, MA, Mindy Bicknell of Andover, NH, and Alicia Hamblett of Great Barrington, RI; two step-sons, Michael Alberts of Woodstock and David Alberts of Ellington; two step-daughters, Susan Hennigan of Woodstock and Lisa Kelly of Putnam; a brother, Robert Grinold of Wilmington, VT; and many grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Wade Grinold. Funeral services and cremation are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St, Putnam. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com