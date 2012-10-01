Learn About 2015 New Hampshire Wildlife Action Plan
Thursday, November 16 at 6:30 PM in Wilmot
Join Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust and UNH Cooperative Extension to learn more about the New Hampshire Wildlife Action Plan and how your community can use this document. The New Hampshire Wildlife Action Plan, first developed in 2005 and updated in 2015, is a blueprint for conserving wildlife species and their habitats in New Hampshire. The plan includes information and data on the state’s Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN) and the critical habitats that support these species, as well as habitat maps for the entire state. Come learn as Amanda Stone and Haley Andreozzi, Cooperative Extension Specialists, share how you can use this information to take your community’s wildlife and conservation efforts to the next level. We will provide an overview of the New Hampshire Wildlife Action Plan data, information and wildlife maps, and discuss actions you can take to help New Hampshire’s wildlife and habitats in your community. We will also have a hands-on session looking at the wildlife maps for the towns in the ASLPT region and discussing actions your community can take.This event will take place at the Wilmot Community Association Red Barn. Please RSVP to Kristy Heath by calling 526-6555 or e-mail kheath@nullausbonsargent.org