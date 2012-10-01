Saved under Arts

Kearsarge Chorale Presents Messiah

Tickets now available

Press Release

The Kearsarge Chorale, accompanied by professional soloists and orchestra, will perform G.F. Handel’s Messiah on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM and on Sunday, November 19 at 3 PM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, New Hampshire. Tickets are available at Morgan Hill Bookstore and Tatewell Gallery in New London or on-line at www.kearsargechorale.org for $15 each through November 15. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20. Please note: seating is limited.

 