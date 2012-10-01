Kearsarge Chorale Presents Messiah
Tickets now available
The Kearsarge Chorale, accompanied by professional soloists and orchestra, will perform G.F. Handel’s Messiah on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM and on Sunday, November 19 at 3 PM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, New Hampshire. Tickets are available at Morgan Hill Bookstore and Tatewell Gallery in New London or on-line at www.kearsargechorale.org for $15 each through November 15. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20. Please note: seating is limited.