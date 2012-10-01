Dreamcatcher Workshop with Abenaki Artist Lenny Novak

November 12 at Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum

Press release

Back by popular demand! The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum announces a 3 Hour Dreamcatcher Workshop with Abenaki artist Lenny Novak on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 1 PM to 4 PM.

During one of Lenny Novak's journeys, he saw his first dreamcatcher made of a grapevine and fishing line. It fascinated him. He began learning all about it and the Ojibwa tribe that was credited with its development. He learned the many stories that went with it and its uses. Then he sought to combine the nature that he loved with the dreamcatcher that caught him in its web of wonder and bring it to a more natural life. Seeking to make a “loop to loop,” which is the web most people associate with dreamcatchers, and without instruction, he began to weave how he thought the web was made. Over twenty-five years later his now perfected technique has brought his art to the forefront as we consider his dreamcatchers fine contemporary Native art. “We are very excited to have Lenny Novak back with us,” said Executive Director, Patricia Violette. “He’s steeped in tradition and his art work is legend.”

Join us for this workshop on Sunday, November 12 and you will learn how dreamcatchers are made. You will try your hand at creating your own dreamcatcher! Workshop includes light refreshments. Admission fee will be $20 for Native Americans and Members and $25 for Non-Members. Also included is a complimentary self-guided tour of the museum which will begin at 12:00 Noon. Please contact Denise at 603-456-2600 to reserve your spot.

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum was founded in 1990 by Charles “Bud” and Nancy Thompson as an educational and cultural center to connect visitors with Native American culture, past and present, and to encourage respect for our environment. The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum seeks to challenge all of us to improve the quality of our lives and our world. The museum is open daily through October 31, Monday to Saturday 10 AM to5 PM, Sunday noon to 5 PM. In November, we are open on weekends only from noon to5 PM. We are located at 18 Highlawn Road in Warner, New Hampshire.

Visit our Facebook page and our Web site at www.indianmuseum.org to stay connected to our events. For more information, please call 603-456-2600 or e-mail us at info@nullindianmuseum.org.