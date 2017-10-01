2017 Brenda’s Ride with Friends Raises $12,000. to benefit Oncology Patients at LRGHealthcare

To improve quality of Life for patients in treatment

Press release

Twenty-year breast cancer survivor Brenda Ganong recently hosted the 15th Brenda’s Ride with Friends: Fighting Cancer One Mile at a Time. Proceeds from this and a smaller event in June raised a total of $12,033.95 to benefit Oncology patients at LRGHealthcare.

Over the years more than $110,000 has been raised from Brenda’s Ride (or donations inspired by Brenda’s Ride), designated to assist Anderson Ganong Cancer Center patients’ unanticipated needs that would improve their quality of life during cancer treatment. Examples include: covering co-pays for prostheses; helping to pay for ports; purchasing medically-appropriate furniture; and the purchase of gas cards or cab vouchers to get patients to appointments. In some cases funds have helped provide medical treatment for patients who cannot afford care.

“The staff and patients at LRGHealthcare are deeply grateful to Brenda and John Ganong, their many friends and family members, and of course everyone at Faro Italian Grille who have supported Brenda’s Ride over the years,” states LRGHealthcare Vice President of Clinical Services Marge Kerns. “Thanks to this event, countless patients have and will continue to receive assistance. The impact has been enormous and we at LRGHealthcare are honored to see and hear the name Anderson Ganong Cancer Center each and every day at the hospital,” adds Kerns.

Brenda’s Ride will continue next August, but with the staff at Faro Italian Grille at the helm, planning the event.

“Brenda’s Ride has had a great run for fifteen years but it’s time for me to step away, at least with all of the planning” explains Ganong. “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported Brenda’s Ride and local patients battling cancer over the years. From sponsors to riders, to some of our favorite bands, to those who donated auction items and food or volunteered their day, we thank you. Lastly, I’d like to extend a huge thanks to everyone at Faro Italian Grille for being the gracious host of Brenda’s Ride for many years. You all will do a great job continuing this event and I will most definitely be there to lead the ride,” adds Ganong.

LRGHealthcare is a not-for-profit healthcare charitable trust representing Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital, and affiliated medical providers. prostheses mission is to provide quality, compassionate care and to strengthen the well-being of our community.