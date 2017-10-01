FSB Softball Tournament Raises $6,000 for DARE

Press release

A total of 16 teams swung the bats at the 24th annual FSB Charity Softball Tournament which took place September 20 through September 27 at Odell Park in Franklin. The event raised over $6,000 and will be donated to local D.A.R.E. programs and other youth drug prevention programs.

Hoof Hearted edged out Patrangie for this year’s tournament title. The teams who participated included Byron Septic Service, Back Drafters, Central Lakes Region Movers, Dogfish Brewery, Elektrisola, FSB, JDC Tools, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, Sanel Auto Parts, SAR Auto 1, Scared Hitless, Sisti Law Office, SKR Site Services and Spaulding Youth Center.

Since 1997, the FSB annual Charity Softball Tournament has raised over $79,000 for countless charities throughout the Central Lakes Region.

D.A.R.E. is a comprehensive K-12 education program that is taught in classrooms across America and in 52 countries. The program focuses on drugs, violence, bullying, internet safety, and other high risk circumstances affecting our youth.

Established in 1869, Franklin Savings Bank is an independent, mutually-owned community bank, offering a full array of commercial lending, retail banking and investment services throughout the Central Lakes Region and southern New Hampshire. Headquartered in Franklin, the Bank has offices in Bristol, Boscawen, Tilton, Gilford and Merrimack, as well as an office in Bedford for business lending. Franklin Savings Bank also offers investment, insurance and financial planning services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Independence Financial Advisors, from offices in Franklin, Bedford, Nashua, Rochester and Merrimack, New Hampshire. As a recognized leader in providing the latest in financial services technology, Franklin Savings Bank remains committed to serving the needs of businesses, families and the communities it serves, through a dedicated team of employees, a diverse line of financial products and services, and continued investment in emerging technology.

You can learn more about Franklin Savings Bank by calling 1.800.372.4445, or visiting www.fsbnh.bank, www.facebook.com/franklinsavingsbank, or www.linkedin.com/company/franklin-savings-bank.