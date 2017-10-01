Moody Blues’ John Lodge at the Flying Monkey

Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 PM

Press release

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, brings his US tour to The Flying Monkey Performance Center stage on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 at 7:30pm. Tickets for this show start at $39.

Lodge will embark on his first ever solo tour of the U.S. titled “John Lodge of The Moody Blues: The 10,000 Light Years Tour.” Following the release of 10,000 Light Years Ago (his second solo album), which was released in 2015, John toured the U.K., but this tour marks his first in America. 10,000 Light Years Ago has received critical acclaim, and his song, ‘In My Mind,’ was nominated for “Anthem of the Year” in Prog Mag.

Lodge is looking forward to now bringing this solo tour to the U.S., saying, “You go into a room with an idea…and then being able to take it on the road and perform it live, really is a massive thrill.” In addition to performing tracks from his solo album, 10,000 Light Years Ago, John will capture the heart of classic Moody Blues songs he has penned and recorded with The Moodies such as “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band),” “Gemini Dream,” “Ride My Seesaw,” “Isn’t Life Strange,” and the never before played live, “Candle of Life.”

Joining Lodge on stage will be his “10,000 Light Years Band,” specially put together for the U.S. dates, including long time collaborators Alan Hewitt (keyboards/music director) and Norda Mullen (flute) from The Moody Blues; Gordon Marshall (drums), formerly Moody Blues; and 20 time Detroit Music Award nominee guitarist Duffy King (guitar).

As a member of The Moody Blues since 1966, who were nominated for the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame this year, John Lodge has spent much of his life touring the world, as part of a ‘rock n roll band'. His first solo album titled NATURAL AVENUE was released 40 years ago in 1977, but was never performed live. When asked what has taken him so long to get his own show on the road, John was quick to point out, with a smile, that he has been busy with his “other band”…

Tickets to see John Lodge of The Moody Blues are $39, and $49 for premier seating. For more information on upcoming shows or to purchase tickets call the box office at 603-536-2551 or go online at www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.