Wilmot Ladies Aid Society’s Famous Cookie Walk Dec. 2

At AE/MS this year

Press release

The Wilmot Ladies Aid Society (WLAS) will be hosting its annual Cookie Walk starting at 9 am on Saturday, December 2nd as part of the Wilmot Community Association’s Holiday Craft Fair at the Andover Elementary/Middle School, a new site for this popular craft fair this year.

As always, people flock to the WLAS Cookie Walk to stock up on fancy cookies for the holidays. Buy the tin and fill it yourself by selecting from a huge assortment of yummy home-baked fancy holiday cookies.

Proceeds from this project fund the Society's charitable giving and the WLAS Merit Award scholarship program.

Come early as this booth tends to sell out. For more information, contact Lindy at Lindy@nullheimfamily.org.