Select Board Minutes: September 18, 2017

Condensed from approved minutes

PRESENT: Marj Roy, Town Administrator; Vicky Mishcon, Select Board Chair; Jim Delaney, Select Board; Dave Blinn, Ex-Officio; John Thompson, Road Agent; Joanna Sumner, Town Clerk/Tax Collector; Glenn Laramie, Chief of Police; Wood Sutton and Doug Phelps, Fourth of July Committee

ROAD AGENT REPORT

Gravel roads are being worked on. Keyser, Putney, Brick House, and Chase Hill Roads are completed. More roads need to be done and will be worked into the schedule. Patching roads continues around town.

Mowing is up to date currently

Chaffee Beach house is closed down

Cemetery fence behind the church in East Andover is painted

East Andover Cemetery is cleared of debris

Sometime around Columbus Day Weekend, the rock will be placed at the beach to prevent vehicular traffic

LAWRENCE STREET BRIDGE INSPECTION REPORT

The August 15, 2017 report indicated that no repairs were recommended at this time. However, there were stipulations. Please see attached report for further information.

Thompson will come in to see Roy and they will speak with Sean James from DOT to clarify his recommendation and the stipulations that seems to be in conflict.

WHITE OAK PIT STATEMENT FROM THE SELECT BOARD

You may have heard that the Town is in discussion with the State Department of Transportation regarding a discrepancy to who owns what at the sand pit. We are working with the Town attorney to resolve ownership issues and options to continue to use. We will update residents when information is available.

The Board is working diligently on getting the ownership issue resolved with the State. The Town and State are working in a concerted effort. It is not adversarial. The Town attorney is collecting information that goes back to the early 1900’s. Once the information is collected, the attorney will let the Board know what options they have available for resolution. An informational meeting will be set up so that residents can ask questions and gather information. Until this is resolved the Pit is still available for the Town to continue to use as it currently does.

PINEWOOD LANE STATUS

Roy sent out a letter last week requesting the resident to join the Board at tonight’s meeting to discuss the driveway issue. The issue is that the resident re-opened a driveway that had been discontinued which caused a water issue for his neighbor’s property. Thompson stated that he would like this to be resolved quickly because this is round two for him. This issue came up ten years ago and it was resolved back then. Thompson remained at the meeting until 7:20 PM in case the resident came in. However, the resident did not appear. Therefore, the Board agreed to take action at this point. Thompson will place rocks along the Town’s right of way to re-establish the boundaries so that the illegal driveway can no longer be used.

2018 BUDGET COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

See attached schedule.

The Board scheduled a budget work session for Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 9:30 AM

TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

Sumner proposed the use of a credit card system for her office. Sumner explained the office would need two readers; one for her and one for the deputy. The reader gets plugged into a usb port. The cost is $30.00 per unit per month. The yearly cost is $720.00. The pro-rated cost for this year will only be $180.00. The readers will not need to be replaced, but will be updated instead. During the transaction, at payment time, the display will allow the person to pay by cash, check, or credit card. There is an additional cost to the resident of almost 3%. This system is only for DMV purposes. It will not be available for property tax payments.

Sumner requested the Board sign the credit card system contract. However, the Board declined signing at this time and requested additional information. The Board would like more information on the type of credit cards that can be used, if a debit card can be used, etc… The Board questioned whether Sumner contacted other town clerks regarding the workings of these readers. Sumner stated that she did not. As for the types of credit cards that can be used, Sumner indicated that she knows it will not be VISA. Sumner agreed to have the additional information ready for their scheduled Thursday work session. After the Board reviews the additional information Sumner provides, they will make a decision. The Board also requested Sumner set up a procedure/policy to be followed for the future.

HIGHLAND LAKE DRAWDOWN

Roy has been unable to contact the Kidders from the Highland Lake Association. The Kidders attended the August 7, 2017 Board meeting to request that a water drawdown happen around November 1st to keep further damage from occurring from the ice this winter. Another resident also contacted Roy with his concerns and sent photos of the weeds that need to be tended to. Roy explained that she was in contact with Steve Doyon from the Dam Bureau and there are certain guidelines including a Notification process that must be followed. The guidelines are less stringent if the drawdown is for the normal yearly drawdown process than if the lake is being drawn down for repair purposes. Roy will continue to try to contact the Kidders and other folks that are involved with the Lake Association to ascertain what the drawdown’s purpose is.

Doyon indicated that if the drawdown is for repairs than he recommended getting everything in order and have it taken care of in 2018. The Board agreed even if the purpose is for repairs, then the yearly drawdown will still be done this fall.

GORTNEY DOG ISSUE AND DISPATCH

Chief Laramie spoke to the supervisor at Franklin Dispatch regarding Gortney’s lost dog issue. Laramie explained to the supervisor what happened on this end and expressed his concerns. The Chief offered some suggestions, but he recognized that ultimately, it is Franklin Dispatch’s choice to make any changes. Laramie hopes that his concerns will be addressed by them revamping the way they dispatch in these situation for Andover.

4TH OF JULY COMMITTEE

Phelps wanted to know exactly how the money for the committee is acquired each year. He explained that last year, they proposed a warrant article for Town Meeting requesting $10, 000 instead of the door to door solicitations. The Town approved the warrant article. The Board explained that it is not a yearly warrant article that needs to be done. It will become a line item in the operating budget. The committee will meet like any other town committee and explain what they are doing and how the money is expected to be spent. Phelps spoke to a lot of residents for their input. He agreed more children’s activities are needed.

Phelps and Sutton explained that they need advice on how to move forward with the Service Club. After numerous attempts, the Service Club has not paid the 20% fee for a non-profit attendee on the Green for the 4th Celebration. Phelps explained that they are not trying to make a profit, but only covering the expenses incurred.

After discussion, the Board agreed to send a letter to the Service Club requesting the 20% fee. If the fee is not paid, the Service Club will not be invited to attend the Fourth of July Celebration for future celebrations.

CORRESPONDENCE AND SIGNATURES

Letter to Ben Saxon informing him that he must obtain a license for a temporary food cart at the Blackwater Restaurant before he can operate it. Signed by all three Select Board Members

Letter to Dan Mori regarding hiring him as a part-time police officer. Letter signed by all three Select Board Members.

NON-PUBLIC SESSIONS (2)

Public meeting was closed at 8:10 PM Moyer was excused from two Non-Public Sessions per the Select Board at 8:10 PM

The Board entered into Non-Public Session at 8:10 PM. The Board adjourned the meeting at 9:15 PM per Select Board.