Saved under Arts

Andover Public Library Acquisitions

Adult Titles Fiction October 2017

Map of the Heart Susan Wiggs

Seeing Red Sandra Brown

Young Jane Young Gabrielle Zevin

Sulfur Springs William Kent Krueger

Exposed Lisa Scottoline

Store James Patterson

I Know A Secret Tess Gerritsen

Paradise Valley C.J. Box

Dearest Dorothy #1-6 Charlene Ann Baumbich

Column of Fire Ken Follett

Cuban Affair Nelson DeMille

Dragon Teeth Michael Crichton

 

Adult Non Fiction

Lost on a Mountain in Maine Donn Fendler

Appalachian Trail Official Guide

End to Ending ( A Hiker’s Story) Tanner Critz

Almost Amish Nancy Sleeth

 

Children’s Titles

Wonder Struck YA Brian Selznick

Magic Animal Rescue E.D. Baker

A Big Day for Baseball MTH Mary Pope Osborne

Baseball( Fact Tracker) MTH Mary Pope Osborne

Panda & other Endangered Species MTH   Mary Pope Osborne

The Destruction of Pompeii   Lauren Tarshis

My Snowman, Paul   Yossi Lapid

Dragon Slayers ( Knight for a Day)  Kate McMullan

Dog Town #1,2,3 Dave Pilkey