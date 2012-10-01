W A Bachelder Library Acquisitions
Adult Fiction
My Absolute Darling Gabriel Tallent
A Column of Fire Ken Follet
To Be Where You Are Jan karon
Indecent Exposure Stuart Woods
Seeing Red Sandra Brown
Lost and Found Sisters Jill Shalvis
Enemy of the State Vince Flynn
Proof of Life A Jance
Origin Dan Brown
The Cuban Affair Nelson DeMille
If The Creek Don’t Rise Leah Weiss
Love and Other Consolation Prizes Jamie Ford
Enigma Catherine Coulter
An Echo of Murder Anne Perry
Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng
Y is for Murder Sue Grafton
Non Fiction
You are a Badass Bredesen
Killing England Bill O’Reilly
We were Eight Years in Power Coates
Middle Grade:
Princess in Black #2-#5 Shannon Hale
Notebook of Doom #3-#6 Troy Cummings
Ranger in Time: Rescue on the Oregon Trail Kate Messner
Ranger in Time: Danger in Ancient Rome
Ranger in Time: Long Road to Freedom
Dork Diaries #7-#11 Rachel Renee Russel
Unusual Chickens for the Poultry Farmer Kelly Jones
Ms. Bixby’s Last Day John David Anderson
The Inquisitor’s Tale Adam Gidwitz
Whatever After Series #8-#10 Sarah Mlynowski
Whatever After
Abby in Wonderland
The Friendship Code Stacia Deutsch
Wishtree Katherine Applegate
The Van Gogh Deception Deron Hicks
The Exact Location of Home Kate Messner
Brilliant Fall of Gianna Z Kate Messner
Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: #1-#5
I Survived the American Revolution Lauren Tarshis
Middle Grade Non Fiction:
What were the Twin Towers?
What was Hurricane Katrina?
What was the Boston Tea Party?
What was the Declaration of Independence?
What was Ellis Island?
What was the Underground Railroad?
Girls Who Code
Young Adult
Warcross Marie Lu
The Hate u Give Angie Thomas
The Assassin’s Blade Sarah Maass
Throne of Glass Sarah Maass
Turtles All the Way Down John Green
Audio:
Glass Houses Louise Penny
Hidden Figures
Origin Dan Brown
DVDs
Wonder Woman
Beauty and the Beast
Eddie the Eagle
Helen Docherty
Picture Books:
Storybook Knight
Mouse’s First Fall Lauren Thompson
Honk, Quack, Boo Tad Hills
Pete the Cat
Five Little Pumpkins James Dean