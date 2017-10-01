Santa Claus is coming to town!
Sunday, December 10 from 2 to 4 PM
Santa Claus is coming to town! He’ll be meeting and greeting visitors at The Andover Hub (Andover’s old town hall) at 157 Main Street in Andover Village from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.
Kids especially may want to come by to have a one-on-one chat with the jolly old fellow, have their picture taken with him, make a wish list and send it to the North Pole, create an ornament for their holiday tree, and get a sweet treat at the bake sale organized by the Andover Service Club. Parents are welcome as well, of course. Just drop by at any time between 2 and 4 p.m.
Sponsored by The Hub, and supported by the Service Club, “Christmas is for Kids” is also a chance for visitors to take a look inside the 1879 structure, which is being re-purposed as a community center serving residents of Andover and nearby communities. For more information and to be added to the ongoing email list for future Hub activities, send an email to AndoverCommunitySpace@nullgmail.com.