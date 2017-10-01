Lasting Impressions: A Juried Alumni Arts Exhibition features AEMS artists
By Jennifer Bent
AEMS teachers Courtney Minnehan and Andrew Tyler had their work selected for Lasting Impressions a juried art exhibition. The collection showcases multiple generations of Plymouth State University art, writing, music, theater, and dance alumni, highlighting the importance of place as well as the University’s history of incubating critical thinking and artistry. Including recent graduates to established artists, writers, musicians, dancers, and actors, Lasting Impressions is a collection of works that convey the role the White Mountains, teachings, experiences, landscape, and ideas encountered here in influencing these artists’ creative journey and developing careers.