World War I Exhibit at Colby-Sawyer
Through December 14 at Cleveland Library
The Cleveland Colby Colgate Archives, in conjunction with the Town of New London, presents an exhibit of materials commemorating the centennial of the United States’ involvement in WWI. Items on display include memorabilia from Mather Cleveland’s two tours of duty; Colby Academy student newspapers and the town’s service banner. The exhibition is in the Archives Reading Room, Cleveland Library, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM. For more information, contact Brantley Palmer at 603.526.3360 or brantley.palmer@nullcolby-sawyer.edu. Free.