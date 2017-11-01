Heavy Rain and Wind Cause Damage Throughout Region

By Steve Foley

One of the worst storms that the area has seen in the last thirty years swept through New Hampshire late on Sunday, October 29. Dropping close to three inches of rain in most of Merrimack County and packing winds up to 60 miles per hour, damage was relatively light in Andover.

In spite of the light amount of damage in Andover, the fire department had a busy night answering wires down calls, trees across the road and at least one flooded basement. They also were called to provide a cover truck for the Sutton Fire Department. A building fire in Sutton and another in Henniker caused their mutual aid system to reach out to Andover for assistance.

Power in most of the town was out during the night. New Hampshire Electric Coop which serves most of the town reported that all but a few customers in Andover were back on by Monday afternoon. A few Eversource customers were still without power on Monday afternoon.

Maple Street in East Andover was closed for many hours due to a large tree that had fallen across the road taking down power lines with it. The stress on the lines caused a power pole to snap and fall over across the road.

The Blackwater River was very high along Depot Street in Potter Place, but did not seem to be causing any problems.

The Ragged Mountain Fish and Game Club reported that there were some power lines down along the entrance road. The storm caused some issues to a bridge, but by late morning repairs were nearing completion.

By mid morning on Monday the water level was rising on the sides of Route 11 near Plains Road and was beginning to cover the edge of the roadway on both sides of the highway.

On a quick tour around town it was obvious that many home owners with dirt driveways will have their work cut out for them repairing washouts.