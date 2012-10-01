Holiday Activities Planned at Andover Libraries

Holiday Story-time and Sing Along

Join us for an evening of holiday stories and songs on December 19 at 7 p.m. at the Batchelder Library in East Andover. Families of all ages are invited!

We’d love some audience participation. You can bring a favorite holiday picture book from home or read from one of ours.

Christmas Cookie Swap

Want a variety of cookies for the holidays? Then join us Monday, December 4th at 7 p.m. at the Andover Public Library.

If you’d like to take part in this event, please bring 4 dozen cookies–3 to swap and 1 to share. Sample the treats before thoughtfully and carefully mulling over which ones to take home. Please bring enough containers to bring home 3 dozen cookies.

Festive beverages will be provided.