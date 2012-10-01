Andover Congregational Church News – November 2017

By Sandy Miller, Andover Congregational Church

Our Church, under the leadership of the Missions Committee, is once again participating in “Operation Christmas Child”. Shoeboxes filled with various items such as small toys, school supplies, personal hygiene items, etc. are sent to “Samaritan’s Purse” (a Christian organization under the leadership of Franklin Graham). They are then forwarded to third world countries, along with a message from God’s word, in time for Christmas. Videos showing the joy on the faces of the children who receive these gifts is priceless. About 70 shoeboxes were filled by members and friends of the Church last year. We’re hoping for a repeat season. They should be turned in by November 1.

Men’s Breakfast was held on October 14 at the Grange Hall with a good attendance. Please join us for the next one on November 11 at 8 A.m.. They are held the second Saturday of each month. There is NO CHARGE. All men are welcome. Come and enjoy good fellowship, an encouraging message and a delicious breakfast.

We welcomed missionaries Mark & Kristen Cote recently at the Church. They serve in pastoral ministry for “Kids Alive Peru” who help with abandoned, abused and orphaned children living in poverty. Our Church will be helping to support this ministry.

Our annual Christmas Fair and Bake Sale will be held on November 18 under the direction of Donna Thompson. The time is from 9 A.m. to 2 P.m. in the Grange Hall in East Andover. In addition to Christmas items and decorations, plus other craft items, there will also be at least one table with NEW items suitable for gift giving at really bargain prices. There will be a wide variety to select from, so come early for best choice! There will also be lots of homemade goodies made by the ladies of the Church.

Thanksgiving Eve service at the Church will be Wednesday, November 22 at 7 P.m.. We hope you can join us as we give Him thanks for all His many gifts. Always feel free to call the Church office (735-5160) to speak with Pastor John Wagner for more information on what’s going on at the Church or if you need help in any way. Our Church service and Sunday School begin at 9:30 A.m. every Sunday.

Thought for the day: “The best way to get even is to forget” (Read Luke 6:35)