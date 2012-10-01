Andover Lions Club 12th Annual Golf Classic is Great Success
On Monday, September 18, the Andover Lions Club hosted it’s 12th Annual Golf Classic at the Country Club of New Hampshire. Sixty-six golfers, an increase of 19 from last year, competed in four flights. Closet to the poin on hold 2 was won by Pete Hoglund. Closest drive to the line was won by Marybeth Angeli and the putting contest was won by Shwn Kelly. Flights were won by the following: Super Seniors: Howard Geroge, Tom Voss, Jack Martin and Jim Buckwell. Seniors: Ken Hazen, Wayne Andrews, and Dave Merwin. Open: Pat AMead, GAry Mead, Tim Braley and Joe Hubisz. Ladies: Margaret Dukette, Marybeth Angeli, Annette Granger and Cindy Canang.
A luncheon and raffle followed the tournament. The Lions would like to thank all the sponsors, donors adn participants who helped make this fundraiser a huge success.