Sunapee Region Board of Realtors Supports Lake Sunapee VNA
New London, NH: Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice was one of six local organizations recently selected to receive a generous donation from the Sunapee Region Board of Realtors. Part of their “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program, area realtors and their affiliates raise funds through events like the Hoe Down this past summer at New London Historical Society and the Jingle Bucks calendar raffle. “We strive to help organizations that impact many lives in many ways throughout our region” said Ben Cushing, President of the Sunapee Region Board of Realtors. “With so many important agencies and programs in our area, we are very fortunate and grateful to have been selected”, said Jim Culhane, President and CEO of Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice.