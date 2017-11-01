Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry Open in New Location

Serves seven Communities, including Andover

By Daisy Blaisdell, Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry

Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry serves Franklin and seven surrounding communities, including Andover, Danbury, Hill, Salisbury, Tilton, Northfield, and Sanbornton. Pantry hours are 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. If you are in need of food, please contact us to see if we can help. Call 934 -2662 or stop by during open hours for more information.

The Pantry has recently moved into renovated space in the lower level of 2 Central Street, across from Benson Auto. The space is working well. We are deeply grateful to all who helped make the Pantry’s move go smoothly. We are truly blessed to have such a dedicated and caring team of supporters and volunteers.

We continue to seek volunteers, individuals or groups, to work at the Pantry during our regular hours for whatever amount of time is possible–once a month, once a week, or to be on call for special events or needs.

The Pantry is always in need of soup, whole grain cereal, canned or dried beans, canned pasta, and 100% juice. Financial donations are also always welcome!