Judy and Lloyd Perreault Celebrate 60 Years!
Recently Judy and Lloyd Perreault of East Andover N.H. celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with family and close friends. They were married on September 7, 1957 at the Congregational Church in East Andover N.H. They lived on Dover N.H. while Lloyd finished college at the University of N.H. They resided in Nashua for 39 years while owning property and keeping close ties with the East Andover community. They chose to retire to the family home on Chase Hill Road. Judy is the daughter of the late Helen and Frank Poblenz.