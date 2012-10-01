Tax Preparation Volunteers Urgently Needed

AARP Program serves Andover, New London and Newport

Press release

Additional volunteers are needed for income tax preparation in New London, Andover, and Newport. Presently there are 12 volunteers. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. You don’t need to be an AARP member or be a retiree to volunteer.

“The AARP Tax-Aide program is a wonderful resource for the American taxpayer,” said Rond Koron, local coordinator. “AARP Tax-Aide volunteers get a great deal of satisfaction from helping people deal with the challenges of preparing their tax forms. If you want to help others with their tax returns, this is the program for you.”

We need individual who have some basic income tax preparation experience together with good computer skills. AARP Tax-Aide tax volunteers receive comprehensive training in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service. You will work two half days a week beginning February 1, 2018. After training and passing a written test (open book) you will become certified to prepare tax returns. If you are interested, call Ron Koron at (603) 526-8018 or Jeff North at (603) 748-7441.